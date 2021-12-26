Wet Boxing Day for Doncaster as South Yorkshire gets Yellow snow warning
A wet and sleety Boxing Day is in store for the Doncaster area as the Met Office issued a Yellow Warning for snow for parts of South Yorkshire.
In Doncaster heavy rain will change to overcast conditions by the afternoon.
In other parts of South Yorkshire snow and strong winds are expected, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel over higher ground. The warning issued at 11am yesterday
Today will be cold and cloudy as a band of rain, sleet and hill snow makes gradual progress northeast, becoming lighter and more showery with time. Strong winds easing later. Maximum temperature 5 °C.
It should become mostly dry overnight but in lighter winds there will be extensive areas of low cloud, giving mist and fog in places. Minimum temperature 2 °C.
Monday:
Areas of low cloud are likely to be slow to clear, but a few brighter spells are possible. Mostly dry but perhaps the odd light shower. A little less cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.