Week long cold weather and ice alert for Doncaster as temperatures set to plunge
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert and warned that temperatures are set to plummet.
The Met Office has also warned drivers to be cautious of ice developing on roads, and said the chilly temperatures will be caused by high pressure building over the UK.
The UKHSA's alert says: "A brisk easterly wind developing across the south over the weekend will make it feel much colder, with the added wind chill.
"Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees below average, across much of the UK, especially overnight, with more widespread frosts than of late.
"Ice is likely to be an issue for many given the very wet ground in most areas. It is probable this cold spell may last well into the following week."
The warning comes into force at 9am Saturday and expires at noon on 12 January.