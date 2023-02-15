Weather warning: Motorists urged to take extra care as high winds forecast for the region

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for high winds on Friday from 6am to 6pm so National Highways is reminding drivers of the hazards in these conditions. These warnings cover the North East, the North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

National Highways has produced online guidance on its website for handling different weather conditions to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads.

In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

High winds are forecast

Luke Hindle, National Network Manager, said: “With the potential for high winds, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

National Highways uses roadside signs to warn you of possible high winds or side winds. These can be displayed on electronic or fixed roadside signs.