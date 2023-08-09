News you can trust since 1925
Weather forecast - what to expect in Doncaster over the next few days

After a damp start to August, here is what we can expect weather wise in Doncaster over the next few days.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:23 BST

Today started dry and we should see some long sunny spells.

Cloud could thicken through the afternoon, perhaps producing the odd spot of light drizzle but there should be some warm sunny spells. Maximum temperature 22°C.

Tonight there will be clear skies and light winds which could perhaps allow the odd mist patch to form towards dawn. Minimum temperature 11°C.

Tomorrow we are forecast some bright or very warm sunny spells with a maximum temperature of 27°C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is not so good, turning breezier on Friday, with sunny spells and scattered locally heavy showers.

On Saturday and Sunday we may well see it start to turn cooler with some widespread blustery showers, which could be potentially heavy at times.

Keep in touch with our website for any updates.

