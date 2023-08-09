Today started dry and we should see some long sunny spells.

Cloud could thicken through the afternoon, perhaps producing the odd spot of light drizzle but there should be some warm sunny spells. Maximum temperature 22°C.

Tonight there will be clear skies and light winds which could perhaps allow the odd mist patch to form towards dawn. Minimum temperature 11°C.

Lovely start to the day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow we are forecast some bright or very warm sunny spells with a maximum temperature of 27°C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is not so good, turning breezier on Friday, with sunny spells and scattered locally heavy showers.

On Saturday and Sunday we may well see it start to turn cooler with some widespread blustery showers, which could be potentially heavy at times.