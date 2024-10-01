Weather forecast: Heavy rain will continue in Doncaster but there is better news on the horizon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Although there is no longer a weather warning in place for Doncaster, according to the BBC we can still expect some heavy rain today.

Here is the forecast: this morning will see largely cloudy skies, a few brighter breaks and showers. In the afternoon the skies will remain cloudy with further spells of rain moving in. Breezy.

This evening will see largely cloudy skies and spells of light rain drifting in. Some clear breaks will develop later on but overall it will be a largely cloudy night with light showers. Breezy.

Tomorrow morning will see a mix of variable cloud and sunny spells with a chance of the odd shower. There will be patchy cloud in the afternoon but the skies will largely clear by the evening.