News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Warning of potential power cuts as very strong winds of up to 70mph expected in Doncaster

The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for very strong winds, of up to 70mph across our regions.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wind speeds are expected to increase Thursday evening and peak on Friday 17th February, starting early in the morning and lasting all day and into the evening.

National Powegrid has said its electricity network is operating as normal, however, wanted to reassure Doncaster residents that they are closely monitoring the weather across its operating areas, and its teams are ready and prepared to respond if this weather has any impact on the network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you experience a power cut, the easiest way to report and access the latest information is via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, alternatively teams are available 24/7 by calling 105.

Very strong winds could lead to power cuts so be prepared
Most Popular

Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families, who may need greater assistance during a power cut, and have signed up to the Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority.