Warning of potential power cuts as very strong winds of up to 70mph expected in Doncaster

Wind speeds are expected to increase Thursday evening and peak on Friday 17th February, starting early in the morning and lasting all day and into the evening.

National Powegrid has said its electricity network is operating as normal, however, wanted to reassure Doncaster residents that they are closely monitoring the weather across its operating areas, and its teams are ready and prepared to respond if this weather has any impact on the network.

If you experience a power cut, the easiest way to report and access the latest information is via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, alternatively teams are available 24/7 by calling 105.

Very strong winds could lead to power cuts so be prepared