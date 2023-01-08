Video: A week of weather for Doncaster
Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.
Tonight:A breezy evening with clear skies initially, before further bands of showers move in from west overnight. Clearer spells possible during early hours as showers ease off.
Further blustery showers expected through Monday morning. Sunnier spells during the afternoon, although still feeling cold. Windy, with gales possible over high ground.
Outlook: Tuesday-Thursday:
Remaining unsettled with periods of showers and rain moving east across the region on all three days with frequent strong winds. Feeling cold in the wind.