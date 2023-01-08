Tonight:A breezy evening with clear skies initially, before further bands of showers move in from west overnight. Clearer spells possible during early hours as showers ease off.

Further blustery showers expected through Monday morning. Sunnier spells during the afternoon, although still feeling cold. Windy, with gales possible over high ground.

Outlook: Tuesday-Thursday:

Here's the forecast so far for the forthcoming week