Video: A week of weather for Doncaster

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.

By Stephanie Bateman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 4:16pm

Tonight:A breezy evening with clear skies initially, before further bands of showers move in from west overnight. Clearer spells possible during early hours as showers ease off.

Further blustery showers expected through Monday morning. Sunnier spells during the afternoon, although still feeling cold. Windy, with gales possible over high ground.

Outlook: Tuesday-Thursday:

Here's the forecast so far for the forthcoming week
Remaining unsettled with periods of showers and rain moving east across the region on all three days with frequent strong winds. Feeling cold in the wind.