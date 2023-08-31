Thunder, lightning, hail and rain in 20 minute spell of crazy weather in Doncaster

Resident Fiona Parry snapped the pic from her home last Saturday – and the photo has gone viral, being liked and commented on more than 10,000 times after she shared it on social media.

Fiona, who lives in Grangefield Avenue, between Bessacarr and Cantley took the photo at around 5pm – but says it seems many others across Doncaster didn’t experience the same weather conditions.

She said: “I shared it to the ‘View From My Window group on Facebook and so far it’s on 10.9k likes and causing a bit of a stir.

"Not all of Doncaster got the same weather – it was about 20 minutes of hail, rain, thunder and lightning. I just wondered if anyone else in Doncaster experienced this.