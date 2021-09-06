This is when the heatwave will hit Doncaster this week - full weather report here

The Met Office predicts that there will be some lovely summer weather this week.

Many will welcome the news after a very grey and cloudy August.

Monday, September 6 will kick the week off with sunshine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sun will shine this week in Doncaster.

There will be sunny intervals all day long with temperature reaching 26 degrees.

But it gets really hot on Tuesday, September 7.

With temperatures rising to 28 degrees.

Sunshine will be uninterrupted all day long.

The same can be said for Wednesday, September 8.

The mid week heat wave is not going to last as by Thursday, September 9 the heat will reduce to a mild 23 degrees and there could be light rain showers.

It will remain mild on Friday, September 10 at 22 degrees but there will be more cloud in the sky.

Temperatures will return to 19 degrees by the end of the weekend.