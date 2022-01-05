There is a yellow warning for snow and ice in Doncaster over the next couple of days

There are Met Office yellow warnings for both ice and snow over the next couple of days as winter weather rolls in.

The yellow warning for snow in South Yorkshire starts at 10am on Thursday, January 6 and will end at 4pm.

The warning means the snow could cause some travel disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster could see snow this week.

The yellow warning for ice begins at 8pm on Thursday, January 6 and will continue until Friday, January 7 at 11am.

There is a second yellow warning for snow which also begins at 8pm on Thursday, January 6 until 11am on Friday, January 7.

The warnings come as temperatures plummet on Wednesday, January 5 the BBC predicts that temperatures could plummet to minus five over night.

They will remain bitterly cold with chances for snow, sleet and rain until things warm up next week.