Stunning aerial photo captures rainbow in skies over Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle
This stunning photo captures the beauty of Doncaster – with a rainbow forming in the skies over Conisbrough Castle.
Photographer Shaun Woodward captured the historic castle and nearby St Peter’s Church glowing in the winter sunshine.
He said: “The church and castle create a strong glow in the golden sunlight and makes the image really pop.”
