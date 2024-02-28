News you can trust since 1925
Stunning aerial photo captures rainbow in skies over Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle

This stunning photo captures the beauty of Doncaster – with a rainbow forming in the skies over Conisbrough Castle.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Photographer Shaun Woodward captured the historic castle and nearby St Peter’s Church glowing in the winter sunshine.

He said: “The church and castle create a strong glow in the golden sunlight and makes the image really pop.”

If you would like to share your photos of Doncaster with our readers, please feel free to send them to [email protected] to be considered for publication.

