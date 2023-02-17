Northern Powergrid is experiencing fault levels above business-as-usual levels and windspeeds are forecast to continue until 2pm, and is therefore, remaining on full alert.

Around 19,000 customers have been affected so far, teams are responding quickly and have already managed to reconnect over 11,000 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For customers impacted, at this stage they arewe’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today.

Winds have reached upto 70mph in some parts

If impacted by a power cut you can use Northern Powergrid's website to report it and also find the latest information about what the network operator is doing to restore supplies. Visit www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts. Alternatively, customers can call the free power cut number on 105.

Customers are also advised to check Northern Powergrid's 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad