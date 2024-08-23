Storm Lilian: Hundreds of homes suffer power cuts after storm force winds hit Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 10:26 BST
Hundreds of homes are suffering power cuts today after storm force winds hit Doncaster.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore electricity to homes and businesses across the region after the weather turned overnight.

Many properties have been affected but the worst area currently is around Bessacarr where there are 107 premises without power, other smaller cuts are dotted around the city’s outlying towns and villages.

You can contact the National Powergrid emergency helpline to report a power cut by calling 105.

