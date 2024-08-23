Storm Lilian: Hundreds of homes suffer power cuts after storm force winds hit Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of homes are suffering power cuts today after storm force winds hit Doncaster.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore electricity to homes and businesses across the region after the weather turned overnight.

Many properties have been affected but the worst area currently is around Bessacarr where there are 107 premises without power, other smaller cuts are dotted around the city’s outlying towns and villages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can contact the National Powergrid emergency helpline to report a power cut by calling 105.