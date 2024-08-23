Storm Lilian: Hundreds of homes suffer power cuts after storm force winds hit Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hundreds of homes are suffering power cuts today after storm force winds hit Doncaster.
Northern Powergrid is working to restore electricity to homes and businesses across the region after the weather turned overnight.
Many properties have been affected but the worst area currently is around Bessacarr where there are 107 premises without power, other smaller cuts are dotted around the city’s outlying towns and villages.
You can contact the National Powergrid emergency helpline to report a power cut by calling 105.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.