Doncaster is braced for more potential weather disruption this weekend as strong winds from Storm Isha batter the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind which starts at noon on Sunday and runs through until noon on Monday.

A spokesman for the forecaster said: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Storm Isha is set to batter Doncaster this weekend with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for strong winds.

"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible while some roads and bridges may close.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”