Storm Isha: Met Office issues yellow warning of wind for Doncaster

Doncaster is braced for more potential weather disruption this weekend as strong winds from Storm Isha batter the country.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind which starts at noon on Sunday and runs through until noon on Monday.

A spokesman for the forecaster said: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday and Monday.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Storm Isha is set to batter Doncaster this weekend with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for strong winds.Storm Isha is set to batter Doncaster this weekend with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for strong winds.
"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible while some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Storm Isha - the ninth named storm of the season - will bring heavy rain and strong winds following the ice and snow of the past week.

