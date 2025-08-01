Storm Floris to bring "unseasonably strong" winds as Met Office issues warning

Storm Floris will bring "unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds" to the UK – including Yorkshire – on Monday, the Met Office has said, after issuing a yellow weather warning.

The warning will come into force at 6am on Monday and remain in place until 6am on Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 85mph could hit exposed Scottish coastlines and hills, while winds of 60 to 70mph are expected elsewhere.

Winds will first ease in the west later on Monday but will remain very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.

"Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places," the Met Office said.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 season.

Storm Éowyn – which occurred in late January – was the last named storm to affect the UK.

The Met Office has advised flying debris and large waves could cause injuries and danger to life.

They also advised people to secure loose items such as garden furniture, trampolines, tents and sheds.

The weather is expected to cause travel disruption as many people travel across the country during the school holidays. Road, rail, air and ferry services could be impacted.

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England.

The area which could be impacted with the worst of the weather currently does not include Doncaster, but the Met Office has said the situation could change in the coming days.

To keep in touch, visit the Met Office website HERE