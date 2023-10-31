News you can trust since 1925
Storm Ciarán: Met Office issues yellow warning of rain for Doncaster

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Doncaster as Storm Ciarán prepares to batter the UK.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:26 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:26 GMT
The warning starts at 6am on Thursday and ends at 6am on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to northeast England and southeast Scotland.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Doncaster as Storm Ciarán batters the UK.The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Doncaster as Storm Ciarán batters the UK.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

The latest named storm of the season comes after Storm Babet deulged Doncaster, causing some flooding and road closures along lengthy stretches of the River Don.

