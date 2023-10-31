The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Doncaster as Storm Ciarán prepares to batter the UK.

The warning starts at 6am on Thursday and ends at 6am on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to northeast England and southeast Scotland.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”