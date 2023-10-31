Storm Ciarán: Met Office issues yellow warning of rain for Doncaster
The warning starts at 6am on Thursday and ends at 6am on Friday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to northeast England and southeast Scotland.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”
The latest named storm of the season comes after Storm Babet deulged Doncaster, causing some flooding and road closures along lengthy stretches of the River Don.