Storm Babet: Doncaster put on three day rain and flood alert by Met Office

Doncaster has been put on a three day rain and flood warning by the Met Office as Storm Babet prepares to batter large parts of the UK.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
A yellow warning of rain is in place for the city from 6am on Thursday October 19 to 6am on Saturday 21 October.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Storm Babet will bring a period of very wet weather to many eastern parts of England, the Pennines and Scotland later this week.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Storm Babet is set to bring heavy rain to large parts of the UK.Storm Babet is set to bring heavy rain to large parts of the UK.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads.”

