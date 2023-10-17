Storm Babet: Doncaster put on three day rain and flood alert by Met Office
A yellow warning of rain is in place for the city from 6am on Thursday October 19 to 6am on Saturday 21 October.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Storm Babet will bring a period of very wet weather to many eastern parts of England, the Pennines and Scotland later this week.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads.”