RAF helicopter drafted in to bolster flood defences in Doncaster

An RAF helicopter has worked overnight to bolster flood defences in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:37 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:38 am

The RAF Chinook was drafted in to drop off tonnes of aggregate to shore up flood defences and improve drainage in Bentley a bid to protect homes in Doncaster.

LATEST: Remembrance Sunday 2019: Pictures and tributes as Sheffield pays its respects to the fallen

Over the weekend the British Army also sent support to Doncaster, with specialist engineers providing emergency technical and logistical advice to the Environment Agency in Bentley.

An RAF chinook helicopter dropped off tonnes of aggregate in Bentley to shore up flood defences

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
More flooding and heavy rain on the way as forecasters warn of further disruption

The Environment Agency said: “We've asked for military support to move aggregate to the Bentley area. This doesn't represent a further risk.

“The aggregate is being used to add further strength to a flood defence in the area.

“A Chinook aircraft will be used to make the delivery tonight from 7.30pm.”

The British Army was deployed to Doncaster over the weekend after parts of the town flooded

FLOODING: Couple’s newly-renovated house in South Yorkshire village flooded as their baby girl is born: ‘It’s devastating – we’ve no idea when we might get home’

Bentley is one of the areas of Doncaster badly affected by flooding after one month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours last week.