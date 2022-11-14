Queues expected after yellow weather warning for fog issued for Doncaster
A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued across South Yorkshire this morning.
Traffic is likely to be heavier during the morning rush, and visibility on the roads in and around the city will be reduced to around 100m at its peak.
The fog is expected to fully clear away by around 11am, with pockets of mist lasting throughout the day and a low a chance of rain.
The weather warning is also in place for much for much of East Anglia and the Midlands today.