Doncaster flooding: People told to stay away from beauty spot after footpaths underwater

The River Don, Sprotbrough

South Yorkshire Police said many of the footpaths in Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock are presently underwater.

The force said: “The water is fast flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it.

“Members of the public are being asked to remain away from from the area at this time for their own safety. Thank you.”

There are currently three flood alerts in place for Doncaster – meaning flooding is possible.

According to the Environment Agency, there is a risk of flooding at Lower River Don catchment as river levels rose as a result of heavy rainfall overnight and on Sunday morning.