The yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for various areas of the UK, including South Yorkshire.

The Met Office has warned residents to anticipate scattered thunderstorms that are likely to cause some disruption to travel around South Yorkshire.

Metoffice has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in South Yorkshire. Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images.

The weather warning is in place for a few hours this Monday evening, before clearing up as the evening progresses.

The thunderstorms are likely to bring heavy rain, with up to 20mm possible.

The Met Office has also warned of the prospect of thunder, lightening and hail.

As part of the warning, the Met Office warned motorists to expect difficult driving conditions caused by spray, standing water and hail and delays to train services.