The Met Office has removed snow and ice weather warnings in place for Doncaster throughout this week.

Three separate warnings for snow and ice had been in place for the city from Tuesday through until Thursday as freezing Arctic air sweeps across large parts of the country.

A Met Office spokesman had warned of “a longer spell of snow, likely to cause disruption.”

Forecasters had also warned of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off.

But all three warnings have now been removed by the Met Office.

However, while snow is now no longer predicted, freezing temperatures below zero are still expected up until the weekend.