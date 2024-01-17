Met Office stands down snow and ice weather warnings for Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three separate warnings for snow and ice had been in place for the city from Tuesday through until Thursday as freezing Arctic air sweeps across large parts of the country.
A Met Office spokesman had warned of “a longer spell of snow, likely to cause disruption.”
Forecasters had also warned of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off.
But all three warnings have now been removed by the Met Office.
However, while snow is now no longer predicted, freezing temperatures below zero are still expected up until the weekend.
The Met Office forecast for Doncaster for the coming days now states it will be sunny with light winds, with a high of 3c and a low of -5c.