Met Office issues yellow warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire tonight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the Yorkshire and Humber region for tonight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The region is one of nine across the UK to be given the warning which comes into place at 5pm today (November 28) and ends at 11am on November 29 (Wednesday).

A second warning from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday has also been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Icy patches and snow are possible, and may lead to hazardous conditions Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire and the Humber.

It added: “There could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”