Met Office issues yellow warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire tonight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the Yorkshire and Humber region for tonight.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
The region is one of nine across the UK to be given the warning which comes into place at 5pm today (November 28) and ends at 11am on November 29 (Wednesday).

A second warning from 5pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday has also been issued.

A spokesman said: “Icy patches and snow are possible, and may lead to hazardous conditions Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire and the Humber.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Yorkshire and the Humber.
It added: “There could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The Met Office issues colour-coded warnings for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog ranging from yellow, amber and to red.

