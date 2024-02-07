Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An amber and yellow weather warning for South Yorkshire have both been issued.

The yellow warning runs from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday while the amber warning runs from noon on Thursday to 6pm Thursday.

There is some uncertainty about the areas which will be impacted by snow and Doncaster forecasts for Thursday and Friday however forecast a mixture of sleet and heavy rain with a strong to moderate breeze.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

The weather warning is also in place for the East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

The amber warning said: “Snow is expected to cause travel disruption across the Peak District and south Pennines on Thursday

“Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely