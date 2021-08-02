It's going to be a mild and wet week here in Doncaster - full weather report here

Doncaster will see both rain and shine during the first week of August.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:45 am
The weather will be mixed in Doncaster this week.

The Met Office Predicts that Monday, August 2 will be bright and warm.

Temperatures will range between 13 to 20 degrees.

The sun will be out in the morning but the afternoon will be mostly cloudy.

Tuesday, August 3 could see some light rain showers at 12pm and 7pm but otherwise it will be a mild day – temperatures peaking at 21 degrees.

On Wednesday, August 4 there could be light showers in the afternoon.

It is looking similar for Thursday, August 5 – rain from between 4 to 9pm.

Temperatures will stay mild, peaking at 19 degrees.

Friday, August 6 could see a lot more rain.

With continuous rain fall from 10am to 7pm.

The mixed weather will continue into the weekend ahead with both days (August 7, 8) currently predicted to have sunny intervals and some rainy showers.

