Here's what's in store for us weather-wise in Doncaster this week

It should be dry overnight tonight with some patchy cloud at times and light winds.

There will be low cloud feeding inland from the North Sea late in the night, becoming rather widespread in the east by morning. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

On Tuesday it will be rather cloudy, especially in the east, with a little rain in places.

Heavy showers are forecast for Wednesday

We should see some bright or sunny spells by the afternoon.

It will remain mainly dry, though a few showers may break out later. Feeling warmer. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

The outlook for the rest of the week: it is predicted there will be early cloud and rain clearing to a mix of sunshine and heavy showers on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will see bright spells and isolated showers. Breezy at times, with temperatures generally near normal.