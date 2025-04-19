Easter Sunday weather: Met office map shows temperatures forecast across the UK for Easter Sunday
A Met Office weather map shows the temperatures forecast for the UK on Easter Sunday.
The forecasted highs across the UK are (17:00 on April 20):
London 14°C
Cardiff 16°C
Plymouth 14°C
Manchester 17°C
Glasgow 14°C
Belfast 12°C
Aberdeen 9°C
Stornoway 9°C
Edinburgh 11°C
Newcastle 11°C
York 14°C
Leeds 15°C
Sheffield 15°C
Preston 16°C
Liverpool 16°C
Milton Keynes 15°C
Northampton 16°C
Peterborough 13°C
Portsmouth 15°C
Lancaster 15°C
Burnley 14°C
Nottingham 16°C
Derby 16°C
Blackpool 14°C
Doncaster 15°C
Wigan 16°C
Today (April 19)
Saturday will start cloudy, wet and windy in the west with heavy rain and hill fog. The wind and rain slowly easing across all but western Scotland. Otherwise mainly dry with some warm hazy sunshine. Cooler along North Sea coasts.
Tonight (April 19)
Outbreaks of rain will affect northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight. Largely dry with clear spells and a patchy frost elsewhere. Showers may develop across southeast England later.
Sunday
Rain will die out in the northwest during Easter Sunday. Elsewhere some warm spells of hazy sunshine, though a scattering of showers likely across southern England and south Wales.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday
Sunshine and heavy showers affecting many areas on Easter Monday, though Scotland mostly fine. The mix of sunshine and showers continues during Tuesday and Wednesday. Feeling warm in sunshine though.
