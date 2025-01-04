The 576 UK postcode areas eligible for a DWP cold weather payment

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the 576 postcode areas eligible.

Some people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are entitled to a cold weather payment after a prolonged period of below-zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Cold weather payments: postcodes currently eligible

So far, the postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

Carlisle weather station

CA1 Carlisle, Cumbria

CA2 Carlisle, Cumbria

CA3 Carlisle, Cumbria

CA4 Wetheral, Cumbria

CA5 Orton, Cumbria

CA6 Kirklinton, Cumbria

CA7 Waverton, Cumbria

CA8 Brampton, Cumbria

DG16 Gretna border (parts in England)

Keeleweather station

CW1 Crewe, Cheshire East

CW2 Crewe, Cheshire East

CW3 Bridgemere, Cheshire East

CW5 Nantwich, Cheshire East

CW12 Congleton, Cheshire East

ST1 Stoke-on-Trent

ST2 Stoke-on-Trent

ST3 Stoke-on-Trent

ST4 Stoke-on-Trent

ST5 Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

ST6 Stoke-on-Trent

ST7 Kidsgrove, Staffordshire

ST12 Barlaston, Staffordshire

ST14 Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

ST15 Stone, Staffordshire

ST16 Stafford, Staffordshire

ST17 Stafford, Staffordshire

ST18 Hopton, Staffordshire

ST19 Penkridge, Staffordshire

ST20 Gnosall, Staffordshire

ST21 Eccleshall, Staffordshire

SK10 Macclesfield, Cheshire East

SK11 Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Leeming weather station

DL1 Darlington

DL2 Halnaby Ave, Darlington

DL3 Darlington

DL6 Winton, North Yorkshire

DL7 Yafforth, North Yorkshire

DL9 Colburn, North Yorkshire

DL10 Skeeby, North Yorkshire

TS9 Great and Little Broughton, North Yorkshire

TS15 Kirklevington, Stockton-on-Tees

TS16 Egglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees

YO7 Sowerby, North Yorkshire

Llysdinam weather station

LD1 Llandrindod Wells, Powys

LD2 Duhonw, Powys

LD4 Llangamarch, Powys

LD5 Treflys, Powys

LD6 Rhayader, Powys

LD7 Knighton, Powys

LD8 Presteigne, Powys

SA19 Talley, Carmarthenshire

SA20 Llandovery, Carmarthenshire

SY7 Hopesay, Shropshire

SY9Lydham, Shropshire

SY18Llanidloes, Powys

Rostherne weather station

CW4 Holmes Chapel, Cheshire East

CW6 Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester

CW7 Winsford, Cheshire West and Chester

CW8 Weaverham, Cheshire West and Chester

CW9 Northwich, Cheshire West and Chester

CW10 Middlewich, Cheshire East

CW11 Sandbach, Cheshire East

M1 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M2 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M3 Salford

M4 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M5 Salford

M6 Salford

M7 Salford

M8 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M9 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M11 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M12 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M13 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M14 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M15 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M16 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M17 Urmston, Trafford

M18 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M19 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M20 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M21 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M22 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M23 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M25 Bury

M27 Salford

M28 Walkden, Salford

M29 Pemberton, Wigan

M30 Salford

M31 Partington, Trafford

M32 Urmston, Trafford

M33 Trafford

M34 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside

M35 Oldham

M38 Walkden, Salford

M40 Manchester, Greater Manchester

M41 Urmston, Trafford

M43 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside

M44 Salford

M45 Bury

M46 Pemberton, Wigan

M50 Salford Quays, Salford

M90 Ringway, Greater Manchester

PR7 Chorley, Lancashire

SK1 Stockport

SK2 Stockport

SK3 Stockport

SK4 Stockport

SK5 Stockport

SK6 Stockport

SK7 Cheadle, Stockport

SK8 Stockport

SK9 Macclesfield, Cheshire East

SK12 Poynton, Cheshire East

SK14 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside

SK16 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside

WA1 Birchwood, Warrington

WA2 Birchwood, Warrington

WA3 Croft, Warrington

WA4 Appleton, Warrington

WA5 Great Sankey, Warrington

WA6 Frodsham, Cheshire West and Chester

WA7 Runcorn, Halton

WA8 Runcorn, Halton

WA9 St Helens

WA10 St Helens

WA11 St Helens

WA12 St Helens

WA13 Lymm, Warrington

WA14 Trafford

WA15 Trafford

WA16 Knutsford, Cheshire East

WN1 Pemberton, Wigan

WN2 Pemberton, Wigan

WN3 Pemberton, Wigan

WN4 Pemberton, Wigan

WN5 Pemberton, Wigan

WN6 Pemberton, Wigan

WN7 Leigh, Wigan

WN8 Ormskirk, Lancashire

Rochdale weather station

BL0 Ramsbottom, Bury

BL1 Bolton

BL2 Bolton

BL3 Bolton

BL4 Bolton

BL5 Westhoughton, Bolton

BL6 Horwich, Bolton

BL7 Bolton

BL8 Bury

BL9 Bury

M24 Middleton, Rochdale

M26 Bury

OL1 Oldham

OL2 Shaw, Oldham

OL3 Saddleworth, Oldham

OL4 Oldham

OL5Mossley, Tameside

OL6 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside

OL7 Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside

OL8 Oldham

OL9 Oldham

OL10 Heywood, Rochdale

OL11 Rochdale

OL12 Rochdale

OL15 Rochdale

OL16 Rochdale

SK15 Tameside

Stonyhurst weather station

FY8 Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire

PR1 Preston, Lancashire

PR2 Preston, Lancashire

PR3 Claughton, Lancashire

PR4 Freckleton, Lancashire

PR5 Bamber Bridge, Lancashire

PR25 Leyland, Lancashire

PR26 Leyland, Lancashire

BB1 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

BB2 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

BB3 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

BB5 Accrington, Lancashire

BB6 Accrington, Lancashire

BB7 Clitheroe, Lancashire

LA2 Caton, Lancashire

LA6 Whittingham, Lancashire

LA7 Milnthorpe, Cumbria

PR6 Chorley, Lancashire

Shawbury weather station

SY1 Shrewsbury, Shropshire

SY2 Shrewsbury, Shropshire

SY3 Shrewsbury, Shropshire

SY4 Myddle, Shropshire

SY5 Longden, Shropshire

SY6 Church Stretton, Shropshire

SY11 Oswestry, Shropshire

SY12 Ellesmere, Shropshire

SY13 Whitchurch Rural, Shropshire

TF1 Wellington, Telford and Wrekin

TF2 St Georges and Priorslee, Telford and Wrekin

TF3 Hollinswood, Telford and Wrekin

TF4 Telford, Telford and Wrekin

TF5 Wellington, Telford and Wrekin

TF6 Rodington, Telford and Wrekin

TF7 Madeley, Telford and Wrekin

TF8 The Gorge, Telford and Wrekin

TF9 Sutton upon Tern, Shropshire

TF10 Newport, Telford and Wrekin

TF11 Shifnal, Shropshire

TF12 Broseley, Shropshire

TF13 Much Wenlock, Shropshire

Benson weather station

HP5 Chesham, Buckinghamshire

HP6 Amersham, Buckinghamshire

HP7 Amersham, Buckinghamshire

HP8 Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire

HP9 Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

HP10 Chepping Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP11 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP12 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP13 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP14 Bledlow-cum-Saunderton, Buckinghamshire

HP15 Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire

HP16 Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire

HP17 Dinton, Buckinghamshire

HP18 Ashendon, Buckinghamshire

HP19 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

HP20 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

HP21 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

HP22 Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire

HP23 Tring, Hertfordshire

HP27 Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire

OX9 Thame, Oxfordshire

OX10 Wallingford, Oxfordshire

OX33 Holton, Oxfordshire

OX39 Chinnor, Oxfordshire

OX44 Cuddesdon, Oxfordshire

OX49 Watlington, Oxfordshire

RG9 Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire

SL7 Marlow, Buckinghamshire

SL8 Wooburn, Buckinghamshire

SL9 Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire

Bramham weather station

HG1 Harrogate, North Yorkshire

HG2 Harrogate, North Yorkshire

HG3 Clint, North Yorkshire

HG4 North Stainley, North Yorkshire

HG5 Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

LS1 Leeds

LS2 Leeds

LS3 Leeds

LS4 Leeds

LS5 Leeds

LS6 Leeds

LS7 Leeds

LS8 Leeds

LS9 Leeds

LS10 Leeds

LS11 Leeds

LS12 Leeds

LS13 Leeds

LS14 Leeds

LS15 Leeds

LS16 Leeds

LS17 Harewood, Leeds

LS18 Leeds

LS19 Guiseley, Leeds

LS20 Guiseley, Leeds

LS22 Wetherby, Leeds

LS23 Boston Spa, Leeds

LS24 Grimston, North Yorkshire

LS25 Micklefield, Leeds

LS26 Rothwell, Leeds

LS27 Gildersome, Leeds

LS28 Leeds

YO1 York

YO8 Selby, North Yorkshire

YO10 Heslington, York

YO19 Wheldrake, York

YO23 Copmanthorpe, York

YO24 York

YO26 Upper Poppleton, York

YO30 Rawcliffe, York

YO31 York

YO32 Earswick, York

YO41 Catton, East Riding of Yorkshire

YO42 Barmby Moor, East Riding of Yorkshire

YO43 Market Weighton, East Riding of Yorkshire

YO51 Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire

YO60 Thornton-le-Clay, North Yorkshire

YO61 Easingwold, North Yorkshire

Coleshill weather station

B1 Birmingham

B2 Birmingham

B3 Birmingham

B4 Birmingham

B5 Birmingham

B6 Birmingham

B7 Birmingham

B8 Birmingham

B9 Birmingham

B10 Birmingham

B11 Birmingham

B12 Birmingham

B13 Birmingham

B14 Birmingham

B15 Birmingham

B16 Birmingham

B17 Birmingham

B18 Birmingham

B19 Birmingham

B20 Birmingham

B21 Birmingham

B23 Birmingham

B24 Birmingham

B25 Birmingham

B26 Birmingham

B27 Birmingham

B28 Birmingham

B29 Birmingham

B30 Birmingham

B31 Birmingham

B32 Birmingham

B33 Birmingham

B34 Birmingham

B35 Birmingham

B36 Castle Bromwich, Solihull

B37 Chelmsley Wood, Solihull

B38 Tees Grove, Birmingham

B40 Bickenhill, Solihull

B42 Birmingham

B43 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B44 Birmingham

B45 Birmingham

B46 Coleshill, Warwickshire

B47 Wythall, Worcestershire

B48 Alvechurch, Worcestershire

B49 Alcester, Warwickshire

B50 Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire

B60 Bromsgrove, Worcestershire

B61 Bromsgrove, Worcestershire

B62 Hurst Green, Dudley

B63 Hurst Green, Dudley

B64 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B65 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B66 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B67 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B68 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B69 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B70 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B71 West Bromwich, Sandwell

B72 Birmingham

B73 Birmingham

B74 Birmingham

B75 Birmingham

B76 Birmingham

B77 Tamworth, Staffordshire

B78 Tamworth, Staffordshire

B79 Wigginton, Staffordshire

B80 Studley, Warwickshire

B90 Solihull

B91 Solihull

B92 Solihull

B93 Dorridge, Solihull

B94 Tanworth-in-Arden, Warwickshire

B95 Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire

B96 Redditch, Worcestershire

B97 Redditch, Worcestershire

B98 Redditch, Worcestershire

CV1 Coventry

CV2 Coventry

CV3 Coventry

CV4 Coventry

CV5 Coventry

CV6 Coventry

CV7 Hawkes End, Coventry

CV8 Kenilworth, Warwickshire

CV9 Atherstone, Warwickshire

CV10 Nuneaton, Warwickshire

CV11 Nuneaton, Warwickshire

CV12 Bedworth, Warwickshire

CV21 Rugby, Warwickshire

CV22 Rugby, Warwickshire

CV23 Dunchurch, Warwickshire

CV31 Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

CV32 Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

CV33 Radford Semele, Warwickshire

CV34 Warwick, Warwickshire

CV35 Wasperton, Warwickshire

CV37 Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire

CV47 Ladbroke, Warwickshire

DY1 Dudley

DY2 Dudley

DY3 Dudley

DY4 West Bromwich, Sandwell

DY5 Dudley

DY6 Dudley

DY7 Kinver, Staffordshire

DY8 Dudley

DY9 Dudley

DY10 Kidderminster, Worcestershire

DY11 Kidderminster, Worcestershire

DY12 Upper Arley, Worcestershire

DY13 Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire

DY14 Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire

LE10 Hinckley, Leicestershire

WS1 Walsall

WS2 Walsall

WS3 Willenhall, Walsall

WS4 Walsall

WS5 Walsall

WS6 Great Wyrley, Staffordshire

WS7 Burntwood, Staffordshire

WS8 Brownhills, Walsall

WS9 Aldridge, Walsall

WS10 West Bromwich, Sandwell

WS11 Cannock, Staffordshire

WS12 Cannock, Staffordshire

WS13 Lichfield, Staffordshire

WS14 Swinfen and Packington, Staffordshire

WS15 Brereton, Staffordshire

WV1 Wolverhampton

WV2 Wolverhampton

WV3 Wolverhampton

WV4 Wolverhampton

WV5 Wombourne, Staffordshire

WV6 Wolverhampton

WV7 Albrighton, Shropshire

WV8 Bilbrook, Staffordshire

WV9 Wolverhampton

WV10 Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

WV11 Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

WV12 Willenhall, Walsall

WV13 Willenhall, Walsall

WV14 Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

WV15 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

WV16 Chetton, Shropshire

Little Rissington weather station

CV36 Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire

GL54 Naunton, Gloucestershire

GL55 Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire

GL56 Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire

OX7 Chadlington, Oxfordshire

OX15 Tadmarton, Oxfordshire

OX16 Banbury, Oxfordshire

OX17 Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire

WR12 Broadway, Worcestershire

Marham weather station

CB6 Downham, Cambridgeshire

CB7 Soham, Cambridgeshire

IP24 Thetford, Norfolk

IP25 Ovington, Norfolk

IP26 Methwold, Norfolk

IP27 Brandon, Suffolk

IP28 Tuddenham, Suffolk

PE12 Fleet, Lincolnshire

PE13 Wisbech, Cambridgeshire

PE14 Emneth, Norfolk

PE30 King's Lynn, Norfolk

PE31 Snettisham, Norfolk

PE32 West Acre, Norfolk

PE33 Shouldham, Norfolk

PE34 Wiggenhall St Germans, Norfolk

PE35 Sandringham, Norfolk

PE36 Old Hunstanton, Norfolk

PE37 Swaffham, Norfolk

PE38 Denver, Norfolk

Wittering weather station

LE15 Hambleton, Rutland

NN14 Warkton, Northamptonshire

NN15 Kettering, Northamptonshire

NN16 Kettering, Northamptonshire

NN17 Corby, Northamptonshire

NN18 Corby, Northamptonshire

PE1 Peterborough

PE2 Peterborough

PE3 Peterborough

PE4 Peterborough

PE5 Ailsworth, Peterborough

PE6 Deeping St James, Lincolnshire

PE7 Farcet, Cambridgeshire

PE8 Tansor, Northamptonshire

PE9 Stamford, Lincolnshire

PE15 March, Cambridgeshire

PE16 Chatteris, Cambridgeshire

PE26 Ramsey, Cambridgeshire

PE27 St Ives, Cambridgeshire

PE28 The Stukeleys, Cambridgeshire

PE29 Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Woburn weather station

MK1 Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK2 Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK3 Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK4 Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes

MK5 Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes

MK6 Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes

MK7 Walton, Milton Keynes

MK8 Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes

MK9 Milton Keynes

MK10 Milton Keynes

MK11 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

MK12 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

MK13Bradwell, Milton Keynes

MK14 Stantonbury, Milton Keynes

MK15 Willen, Milton Keynes

MK16 Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes

MK17 Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes

MK19 Cosgrove, Northamptonshire

MK40 Bedford, Bedford Borough

MK41 Bedford, Bedford Borough

MK42 Kempston, Bedford Borough

MK43 Kempston Rural, Bedford Borough

MK44 Wilden, Bedford Borough

MK45 Maulden, Central Bedfordshire

MK46 Clifton Reynes, Milton Keynes

NN8 Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

NN9 Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire

NN10 Rushden, Northamptonshire

NN29 Wollaston, Northamptonshire

PE19 St Neots, Cambridgeshire

SG5 Ickleford, Hertfordshire

SG6 Hitchin, Hertfordshire

SG7 Bygrave, Hertfordshire

SG15 Arlesey, Central Bedfordshire

SG16 Henlow, Central Bedfordshire

SG17 Shefford, Central Bedfordshire

SG18 Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire

SG19 Everton, Central Bedfordshire

Durham and Northumberland

DH1 Durham, County Durham

DH6 Shadforth, County Durham

DH7 Esh, County Durham

DH9 Stanley, County Durham

DL4 Shildon, County Durham

DL5 Great Aycliffe, County Durham

DL14 Bishop Auckland

DL15 Crook, County Durham

DL16 Spennymoor, County Durham

DL17 Ferryhill, County Durham

NE18 Stamfordham, Northumberland

NE20 Ponteland, Northumberland

NE44 Broomhaugh and Riding, Northumberland

NE45 Corbridge, Northumberland

NE46 Hexham, Northumberland

TS21 Sedgefield, County Durham

TS28 Hutton Henry, County Durham

TS29 Trimdon, County Durham

NE71 Akeld, Northumberland

TD5 Scottish Borders (parts in England)

TD12 Cornhill-on-Tweed, Northumberland

TD15 Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Staffordshire and Derbyshire

ST8 Biddulph, Staffordshire

ST11 Forsbrook, Staffordshire

DE4 Matlock Bath, Derbyshire

DE45 Bakewell, Derbyshire

S32 Grindleford, Derbyshire

S33 Aston, Derbyshire

SK13 Glossop, Derbyshire

SK17 King Sterndale, Derbyshire

SK22 New Mills, Derbyshire

SK23 Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire

ST9 Bagnall, Staffordshire

ST10 Cheadle, Staffordshire

ST13 Leek, Staffordshire

DE6 Osmaston, Derbyshire

Wales

LL20 Llangollen, Denbighshire

LL21 Corwen, Denbighshire

LL23 Bala, Gwynedd

SY10 Oswestry Rural, Shropshire

SY15 Montgomery, Powys

SY16 Llanllwchaiarn, Powys

SY17 Caersws, Powys

SY19 Llanbrynmair, Powys

SY21 Castle Caereinion, Powys

SY22 Llansantffraid, Powys

Northern Ireland

BT24

BT25

BT26

BT30

BT31

BT32

BT33

BT34

BT78

BT79

BT81

BT82