After three days of cloudy but warm weather for the Platinum Jubilee, it is now set to rain throughout for the last day of the long weekend.
Read More
Read MoreQueen's Platinum Jubilee: Doncaster bungalow residents enjoy a right royal stree...
The rain today (June 5) will be heaviest between 9am and 10am, as well as between 3pm and 6pm.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across the region.
It’s a spot of bad luck for anyone holding a last day of festivities for the Jubilee.