Doncaster weather: Yellow warning for thunderstorm issued for South Yorkshire on last day of Jubilee fun

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for South Yorkshire today.

By Alastair Ulke
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 8:43 am

After three days of cloudy but warm weather for the Platinum Jubilee, it is now set to rain throughout for the last day of the long weekend.

The rain today (June 5) will be heaviest between 9am and 10am, as well as between 3pm and 6pm.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the region on Sunday, June 5, 2022

It’s a spot of bad luck for anyone holding a last day of festivities for the Jubilee.

