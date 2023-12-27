The rain in South Yorkshire will peak this afternoon ahead of clearer skies tonight.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Doncaster and South Yorkshire with heavy rain forecast until late this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering much of northern England until 6pm tonight (December 27).

Doncaster will be pelted with heavy rain until around 6pm today (December 27) by a sweeping band of thick cloud moving north east across the country.

It is expected to reach its peak around 4pm when significantly heavier rainfall exceeding 8mm an hour is predicted.

This is expected to clear away suddenly in time for 6pm and stay dry until 10pm, when the rain will return up until midnight.

Meanwhile, strong winds of up to 43mph are forecast all day on Wednesday.

Thursday is predicted to have short, sharp showers between 7am and 9am as well as scattered moments around 1pm, accompanied by strong winds of up to 37mph.

Today’s weather warning states that there is a 'small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings'.

It adds that flooding and surface water could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and could cause delays or cancellations to trains and buses, while there is a 'slight chance' of power cuts.