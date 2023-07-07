Doncaster weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for city, as Met Office forecasts heavy rain and lightning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering much of Britain, from London to northern Scotland, including Doncaster, for tomorrow, Saturday, July 8, from 9am to 11.59pm. People are warned to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could cause flooding, posing a potential ‘danger to life’.
The thunderstorm warning also describes how homes and businesses could be damaged by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There could be delays and cancellations to train and bus services too, plus difficult driving conditions, with road closures possible, and power cuts.
When is thunder and lightning most likely in Doncaster?
The latest Met Office weather forecast for Doncaster shows a sunny start to the day, with the skies clouding over at around 11am and thunder forecast from 1pm to 7pm. Heavy rain is also expected between noon and 11pm.
Below is the full hour by hour forecast for Doncaster on Saturday, July 8, from 6am.
6am: Sunny, 18C
7am: Sunny, 19C
8am: Sunny, 21C
9am: Sunny, 22C
10am: Sunny, 23C
11am: Sunny intervals, 23C
12pm: Showers, 23C – 69% chance of rain
1pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 23C
2pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 23C
3pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C
4pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C
5pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C
6pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C
7pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C
8pm: Showers and sunny spells, 21C
9pm: Heavy showers, 20C
10pm: Thundery spells, 19C
11pm: Light showers, 18C
12am: Cloudy, 18C