Doncaster weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for city, as Met Office forecasts heavy rain and lightning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering much of Britain, from London to northern Scotland, including Doncaster, for tomorrow, Saturday, July 8, from 9am to 11.59pm. People are warned to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could cause flooding, posing a potential ‘danger to life’.

The thunderstorm warning also describes how homes and businesses could be damaged by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There could be delays and cancellations to train and bus services too, plus difficult driving conditions, with road closures possible, and power cuts.

When is thunder and lightning most likely in Doncaster?

Thunderstorms are expected in Doncaster this weekend.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Doncaster shows a sunny start to the day, with the skies clouding over at around 11am and thunder forecast from 1pm to 7pm. Heavy rain is also expected between noon and 11pm.

Below is the full hour by hour forecast for Doncaster on Saturday, July 8, from 6am.

6am: Sunny, 18C

7am: Sunny, 19C

8am: Sunny, 21C

9am: Sunny, 22C

10am: Sunny, 23C

11am: Sunny intervals, 23C

12pm: Showers, 23C – 69% chance of rain

1pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 23C

2pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 23C

3pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C

4pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C

5pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C

6pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C

7pm: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, 22C

8pm: Showers and sunny spells, 21C

9pm: Heavy showers, 20C

10pm: Thundery spells, 19C

11pm: Light showers, 18C