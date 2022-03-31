Large parts of the borough have been given a gentle dusting of the white stuff in the last few hours – although it is not expected to last or cause any significant disruption.

However the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for South Yorkshire during rush hour this morning.

A spokesman said: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.

Doncaster has received a sprinkling of snow this morning.

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries

“Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times.”

The warning is in place until 10am.

Forecasters had predicted sleet and snow for Doncaster following the heatwave of recent days which saw temperatures reach 20c.