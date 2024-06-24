Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow heat health alert for Doncaster and across most of England is in place this week, with temperatures set to hit 30c.

The alerts from the UK Health Security Agency will remain in place in eight regions until 17:00 on Thursday.

A yellow warning indicates that weather conditions could pose a risk to those who are particularly vulnerable.

The next few days are expected to bring the highest temperatures of the summer so far as warm air surges northwards across the UK.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see their warmest weather on Monday, with highs of 24 to 26C, perhaps even 27C in eastern Scotland, before cloudier and cooler weather arrives from the west on Tuesday.

But in England and Wales the heat is expected to be longer-lasting, with midweek temperatures of 28 or 29C likely in the South East - accompanied by plenty of strong sunshine.