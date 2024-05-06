Doncaster on thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alert comes infor force from 1pm today and last until 9pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Thunderstorms and heavy downpours may cause flooding and travel disruption.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads