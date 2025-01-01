Doncaster on flood alert as torrential rain sees soggy start to 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – on the River Don and the River Idle near Bawtry and in North Nottinghamshire.
The alert covers the Middle River Don catchment from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe.
A spokesperson said: “Rising river levels may lead to flooding.
“Areas most at risk include the River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike and Carr Brook .
“Further flooding is possible overnight as river levels will rise rapidly due to heavy rainfall. River levels are forecast to peak in Sheffield between 6:00 AM and 12:00 PM today.
“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and liaising with emergency services and local authorities. We will issue flood warnings where required.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.
Meanwhile, the River Idle is on alert.
A spokesperson said: “River levels are forecast to rise at the Retford Grove Lane and Ordsall river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.
"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible from this morning.
"Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads, including the playing field and roads around Blackstope Lane and Grove Lane, Goose Moor Lane at Ordsall, and farmlands in the Gamston and Eaton areas.
“Heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until Thursday.”
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.
“Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded, and avoid contact with flood water.”
To check the status of road closures online, please visit the One Network live map.
The flood alert area covers the River Idle and tributaries from West Drayton to the confluence with the River Trent with Bawtry, Mattersey and Misterton all in that area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.