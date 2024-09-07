Doncaster on flash flood warning as yellow Met Office alert for heavy rain issued
The warning, which started at 9pm tonight and ends at 6pm tomorrow states:
“Areas of heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption in parts of England and Wales on Saturday night and Sunday.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”
