Doncaster NYE: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day weather forecast

Fireworks

Unfortunately, for 2021’s iteration of New Year’s Eve in Doncaster, you might want to bring your waterproof coat if you’re heading outside. Currently, Accuweather predicts that there will be an 84% chance of rain of the final day of the year.

It’ll be windy too, with estimated wind gusts of 65kmph blowing throughout the day. It’s not ideal weather for the occasion, especially for those who’ve splashed out on fireworks.

While the impending inclement weather may look grim, there is good news to be had – it won’t be particularly cold. It’s predicted that temperatures could rise to as high as 15 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve this year. Meanwhile, the lowest point it’s expected to reach is 11 degrees Celsius – hardly the bitterly cold weather that people come to expect from this time of year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, New Year’s Day appears to be fairly similar at a glance, with the same estimated temperature high. The only difference is the predicted low – it’s expected to be 10 degrees Celsius, as opposed to New Year’s Eve’s 11.

Once again, it’s thought that it will rain on New Year’s Day. 1.9mm of rainfall has been forecasted for the first day of 2022, with a 17% chance of thunderstorms occurring. The rain will be less frequent as the day goes on, thankfully.