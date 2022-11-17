Doncaster commuters warned of severe delays to public transport for the rest of the day due to the adverse weather
A warning has been issued of many delays to public transport services for the rest of the day due to the adverse weather.
South Yorkshire Police @syptweet Tweeted this afternoon: “Please be aware that bus services in #Doncaster are experiencing delays due to the bad weather.
“Be sure to follow @FirstSouthYorks @TSYalerts @HighwaysYORKS for the latest information.
@FirstSouthYorks added: “Due to the severe weather conditions, we expect considerable delays on our services in Doncaster throughout the day.
“We apologise for any disruption to your journey this may cause.”