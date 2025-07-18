Doncaster Balloon Festival: Organisers forced to scrap flights over storm threat

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jul 2025, 19:53 BST
Doncaster Balloon Festival organisers have scrapped hot air balllon flights at tonight’s event after the Met Office issued thunderstorm warnings.

The two day event kicked off at Town Field earlier with thousands of visitors expected over the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the thunderstorms warnings tonight, the balloons will not be able to fly tonight.

“There will be a balloon tethering glow and the fireworks will still be going ahead as planned.

Organisers of Doncaster Balloon Festival have been forced to scrap hot air balloon flights planned for tonight because of thunderstorm warnings.placeholder image
“The other evening entertainment will go ahead as planned.

“Safety of the pilots and attendees is our priority.”

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms.

The first, which started at 11am today expires at 8pm. A second starts at midnight and runs until 9pm on Saturday – meaning tomorow’s flights could also be at risk.

A spokesperson for the Met Office: “Thunderstorms bring the potential for the disruption to transport and infrastructure through Friday afternoon and evening.

It has warned of:

- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

- Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

- Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

- Delays to train services

- Some short term loss of power and other services

The festival is being held in Doncaster for the second year in a row, with thousands flocking to last year’s event.

You can keep in touch with festival updates HERE

