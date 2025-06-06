Doncaster avoids storm warning but thundery showers still predicted for weekend

Doncaster has avoided a yellow storm warning for this weekend – but thundery showers and heavy rain are still forecast for Saturday.

The Met Office has issued storm warnings for the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, South West England, Wales and West Midlands from 9pm to 6pm on Saturday.

Doncaster and Yorkshire are currently not included in the warnings but showers, some of them heavy and thundery are predicted throughout the day, with the heaviest rain in the early afternoon.