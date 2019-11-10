Autumn pic.

Sunday will start frosty, perhaps with the odd icy patch before a fine day follows, with light winds, plenty of sunshine and just one or two showers perhaps moving into coastal parts.

It will be chilly, however, with an maximum temperature of 8°C.

Tonight will see cloud soon thickening from the west, with winds strengthening, and rain spreading to all parts by midnight, perhaps wintry at first across the higher Pennines.

Rain will ease towards dawn Monday and the minimum temperature will be 2°C.

On Monday early rain will clear to sunny spells and brisk blustery winds.

Heavy showers then follow, mainly across the Pennines, and turning wintry over the hills.

It will be otherwise mainly dry, with isolated showers and a maximum temperature of 8°C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is for sunshine and blustery showers on Tuesday, which could be wintry across the hills.