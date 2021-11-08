Chilly start to the day in Doncaster becoming wet and windy
The Met Office forecasts a chilly start to the day in Doncaster today which will become wet and windy later.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 6:18 am
Its 24 hour report says we can expect a dry, bright but chilly start, then turning increasingly cloudier and breezier through the morning.
Cloud will continuing to build through the afternoon followed by outbreaks of rain and drizzle with strong winds, especially over the hills.
There will be a maximum temperature of 13°C.
It will stay cloudy and windy into the evening and overnight with further rain likely.