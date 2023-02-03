Beast from the East? Snowmageddon? Not a chance, says Doncaster weather watcher
Beast from the East, Snowmageddon, UK to be buried under seven feet of snow!
We've all seen the latest headlines in the tabloids and on social media - but is it actually going to happen?
In a word NO!
And it was very, very unlikely that it ever would.
The latest sensational headlines came from one weather model, the GFS (global forcast system) which was indeed showing a “Beast from the East” for next week.
But it was the only model that was – all other models were showing a chilly start to the week, hardly a surprise, it's February.
Then, from mid week, temperatures will be around average to slightly above, with some foggy mornings for some but also plenty of sunshine and spring like weather.
So, does that mean we are done with the cold, winter weather in Doncaster?
Not necessarily unfortunately, there are signs for things to change mid month, but again, as of yet nothing too extreme.
The Free Press is trying to move away from sensationalist headlines and bring you as accurate as possible weather forecasts.
When we are reporting on Met Office predictions, remember that it is purely that – just a prediction and we’re just repeating what’s being issued by the UK’s weather agencies – no more, no less.
Please try to remember that as much as weather forecasting has come a long way regarding the weather models, ensembles and data, it will never, ever be an exact science, mother nature will always have the last word.
April Tanton is a Doncaster based weather watcher