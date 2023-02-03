Beast from the East? Snowmageddon? Not a chance, says Doncaster weather watcher

We've all seen the latest headlines in the tabloids and on social media - but is it actually going to happen?

In a word NO!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was very, very unlikely that it ever would.

There's no Beast from the East coming, says Doncaster weather watcher April Tanton.

The latest sensational headlines came from one weather model, the GFS (global forcast system) which was indeed showing a “Beast from the East” for next week.

But it was the only model that was – all other models were showing a chilly start to the week, hardly a surprise, it's February.

Then, from mid week, temperatures will be around average to slightly above, with some foggy mornings for some but also plenty of sunshine and spring like weather.

So, does that mean we are done with the cold, winter weather in Doncaster?

Not necessarily unfortunately, there are signs for things to change mid month, but again, as of yet nothing too extreme.

The Free Press is trying to move away from sensationalist headlines and bring you as accurate as possible weather forecasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we are reporting on Met Office predictions, remember that it is purely that – just a prediction and we’re just repeating what’s being issued by the UK’s weather agencies – no more, no less.

Please try to remember that as much as weather forecasting has come a long way regarding the weather models, ensembles and data, it will never, ever be an exact science, mother nature will always have the last word.