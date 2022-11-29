Beast from the East: Snow and freezing conditions forecast for Doncaster this week

Later this week will see the end of the mild, wet weather the Atlantic has been bringing in.

Strong blocking over Scandinavia and Greenland will mean our weather will come from the East, bringing much colder air and bitterly cold north easterly winds.

So there’s potential yet another Beast from the East is on the way to our region.

Weather models predict snow could be on the way to Doncaster.

Daytime highs of 4/5 degrees and overnight temperatures of - 6/7 with possible flurries of snow are predicted on Saturday night into Sunday.

Looking into next week and the cold is set to stay but it should remain dry.

Further into December, the models are showing continued cold air but with the chance of more significant snow for much of the UK including at lower levels.

At this range, it is still too far out to be an accurate forecast as of yet, but the models are showing this day after day, the same models that predicted the scorching 40 degrees we had in the summer.

So the big question is, will it be a white Christmas?

It is too soon to tell with any confidence at the minute but with the way things are shaping up, I'll definitely be sticking a fiver on it!

