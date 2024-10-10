BBC apologises after weather app predicts 14,000mph hurricane winds for Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has apologised – after its weather app forecasted hurricane force winds across the globe – including nearly 14,000mph in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The corporation has said the BBC Weather website and app are experiencing a data fault issue – and graphics show estimated wind speeds of 13,508mph in London and 5,293mph in Rome - far in excess of any genuine hurricane - and overnight temperatures of 404c in Nottingham and 384c in New York.

Presenter Matt Taylor said in a post on X: "Don't be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK! There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online. Folk are working to solve the issue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Weather said it was aware of an issue with a third-party supplier and it is working hard to fix the problem.

The BBC Weather app predicted hurricane winds of 13,600mph for Doncaster.

In another post, presenter Simon King said: "Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our BBC Weather app data this morning.

"Be assured there won’t be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404c."

Forecasters have also acknowledged the issue on TV bulletins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, BBC Weather said: "We have an issue with some of the weather data from our forecast provider which is generating incorrect numbers and text on our BBC Weather app and website.

"It’s mainly been impacting wind readings but some temperatures are also displaying wrongly.

"We recognise there is huge interest in weather today and this is incredibly frustrating.

"We are really, really sorry about this and working very hard to fix the problem."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BBC spokesperson also apologised and said it was working with its supplier to fix the issue as soon as possible.

In Edinburgh, the glitch suggested winds speed would be 17,246mph. In Belfast, it was suggested gusts would reach 14,398mph, and in Cardiff winds were said to be 12,585mph.

Meanwhile, Truro in Cornwall was displaying wind speeds of 16,309mph and they were said to be 15,227mph in Liverpool.

The Met Office said Florida's Hurricane Milton could bring uncertainty to the UK weather next week if its remnants end up in the Atlantic, but added it was "highly unlikely to reach the UK.