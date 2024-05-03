Weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For hand in hand with the rise in temperatures, which are expected to be about 15C or 16C, there will be a lot of rain about, making it a predominantly unsettled, extended four-day weekend. Here is our day-by-day guide for the Free Press area:

Today:

Cloudy and unsettled with showers moving in from the east, turning heavy and thundery at times. Showers easing late morning but a band of rain approaching from the south during the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight:

Rain with heavy downpours possible, starting to slowly clear from the southeast towards the end of the night. Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. Dry, bright or sunny spells developing from the south during the afternoon. Clear spells overnight with fog patches forming. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: