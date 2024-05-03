Weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend in Doncaster
For hand in hand with the rise in temperatures, which are expected to be about 15C or 16C, there will be a lot of rain about, making it a predominantly unsettled, extended four-day weekend. Here is our day-by-day guide for the Free Press area:
Today:
Cloudy and unsettled with showers moving in from the east, turning heavy and thundery at times. Showers easing late morning but a band of rain approaching from the south during the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Tonight:
Rain with heavy downpours possible, starting to slowly clear from the southeast towards the end of the night. Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
Saturday:
Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. Dry, bright or sunny spells developing from the south during the afternoon. Clear spells overnight with fog patches forming. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Remaining unsettled to start with showers or spells of rain, perhaps thunder at times. On Tuesday, becoming dry with lengthy bright or sunny spells by afternoon.
