Weather alert: The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Doncaster and across most of England tomorrow.

Starting in the early hours of Thursday and continuing throughout the day we may see multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms, which may lead to some disruption.

People should be aware that there could be the following:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Weather alert: The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in Doncaster and for most of England on Thursday.Weather alert: The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in Doncaster and for most of England on Thursday.
Weather alert: The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms in Doncaster and for most of England on Thursday.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

Related topics:DoncasterMet OfficeEnglandPeoplePower cuts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.