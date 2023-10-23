News you can trust since 1925
"We will be back": Doncaster pub hit by flooding yet again vows to return

Bosses at a popular Doncaster pub have vowed to return after the venue was flooded during Storm Babet.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was deluged as the River Don burst its banks on Friday and Saturday following hours of torrential rain, which caused widespread devastation and destruction across the country.

And while much of Doncaster escaped relatively unscathed, the popular riverside pub has been forced to close its doors again following the floods of 2019 which caused it to shut for 18 months while repair works were carried out.

In a post on social media, manager Felicity Bell said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the pub has suffered some flood damage.

The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough has been flooded for the second time in four years. (Photo: Jason Richards).The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough has been flooded for the second time in four years. (Photo: Jason Richards).
The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough has been flooded for the second time in four years. (Photo: Jason Richards).

“We are therefore closed until further notice whilst the appropriate assessments are made.

“We can see the level of flooding is not as severe as 2019, but we cannot provide further information on how much this will affect us until we have it.

“We understand this is anxious time for all our guests who are booked in for Christmas and will be in touch in due course.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the community and the council for their support and defence of the pub, without which we would have likely suffered further

“The team are safe. The Boat has endured this before. It shalll endure again. We will be back.”

The pub suffered major damage during the November 2019 floods and was then further hit in its bid to re-open because of Covid restrictions.

