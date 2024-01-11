"We were very lucky": Doncaster pizza takeaway forced to shut after serious blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews were called to Chico’s Pizza and Grill in Balby Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning after fire broke out above the premises.
Posting about the incident on social media, a spokesman for the pizza takeaway shop wrote: “I’m sorry to inform you, but as some of you might know, upstairs to Chico’s had a fire and the shop will be closed for about two weeks till we sort out our shop.
"I’m sorry for inconvenience, but as soon as we are open, we will post back on the page to let you all know.
"Everyone is okay, no one was hurt in the situation - we was all very lucky.
"Hope to see you all in two weeks when we re-open - thank you everyone for your support at this hard time.”
Eyewitnesses reported a number of fire engines and ambulances at the scene during the drama.
Two people required treatment from paramedics after fire broke out at around 12.20am on Wednesday.
Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended the blaze at the building on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said “Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were left in the care of paramedics.
"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”
Crews left the scene at 3:20am after spending three hours tackling the flames.