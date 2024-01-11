"We were very lucky": Doncaster pizza takeaway forced to shut after serious blaze

Staff at a Doncaster pizza takeaway have spoken of their “very lucky” escape after flames tore through the building, forcing it to close while repairs are carried out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to Chico’s Pizza and Grill in Balby Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning after fire broke out above the premises.

Posting about the incident on social media, a spokesman for the pizza takeaway shop wrote: “I’m sorry to inform you, but as some of you might know, upstairs to Chico’s had a fire and the shop will be closed for about two weeks till we sort out our shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m sorry for inconvenience, but as soon as we are open, we will post back on the page to let you all know.

A Doncaster pizza takeaway has been forced to close after fire broke out above the premises.

"Everyone is okay, no one was hurt in the situation - we was all very lucky.

"Hope to see you all in two weeks when we re-open - thank you everyone for your support at this hard time.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of fire engines and ambulances at the scene during the drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people required treatment from paramedics after fire broke out at around 12.20am on Wednesday.

Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended the blaze at the building on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said “Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were left in the care of paramedics.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”