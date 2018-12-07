We reviewed the new Slug & Lettuce in Doncaster and this is what we thought 

Walking through the door of Doncaster’s newest venue, there is immediately a bright and fresh welcome.

It is fair to say that the former Goose had become a bit down at heel, however, its replacement The Slug and Lettuce is anything but.

A wet Wednesday night in Doncaster may not be everyone’s idea of a fun evening, but the bright and airy welcome and the groups of women enjoying after work drinks and food made for a welcoming atmosphere.

The venue has undergone a £460,000 renovation and it’s not difficult to see where the money has gone.

The original bar has been moved across to the other side of the building and in its place is a cocktail masterclass station, catering for groups wanting to become mixologists.

We are escorted to our seats towards the back of the bar. Once a place where midweek old men nursed pints, this now has the feeling of an ‘outdoor’ Mediterranean veranda. What appear to be plastic vines running along wooden trellis and bold rose print wallpaper adorns the walls.

We chose three dishes for £10 off the Small Plates menu – olives and bread, mixed meat antipasti and chorizo and chicken croquettes.

The olives and antipasti were what you would expect. The croquettes were enjoyable, the smoky chicken and chorizo is always a winning combination, however, those who don’t like their food too hot should avoid the piri piri sauce accompaniment which packed a kick.

For main I plumped for salmon parcel. From the ‘guilt free’ section the fish was beautiful and fell apart, with the parsley and dill shining through. Although the size of the fillet was a bit on the small side.

My dining partner went for a cheese and bacon burger which I was told hit the spot.

The reasonable priced menu offers a broad range of dishes but nothing above the fayre what you would expect in a bar.

The Slug and Lettuce appears to be priding itself on cocktails – offering two-for-ones all every day – and selling itself as a place for the girls to meet and catch up over a glass of fizz or what it bills as the the Instagram-famous Pornstar Martini Trees.

Once the work to transform Hall Gate into more of a pedestrian friendly area then the venue may also have more kerb appeal.

Star rating: 7/10